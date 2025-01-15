Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Wells Fargo (WFC) Q4 Earnings

Wells Fargo (WFC) reported $20.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $1.42 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34, the EPS surprise was +5.97%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wells Fargo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $1,756.36 billion versus $1,754.22 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1,756.36 billion versus $1,754.22 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis : 2.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.

: 2.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.7%. Return on assets (ROA) - Financial Ratios : 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Net loan charge-offs as a % of average total loans (annualized) : 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average. Return on equity (ROE) - Financial Ratios : 11.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 10.9%.

: 11.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 10.9%. Book value per common share : $48.85 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.65.

: $48.85 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.65. Total nonperforming assets : $7.94 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.66 billion.

: $7.94 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.66 billion. Efficiency Ratio : 66% versus 65.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 66% versus 65.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Net loan charge-offs : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total nonaccrual loans : $7.73 billion versus $8.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $7.73 billion versus $8.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans : 1.6% versus 1.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1.6% versus 1.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) - Standardized Approach: 12.4% compared to the 11.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Wells Fargo have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

