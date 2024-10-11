Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 Earnings

Wells Fargo (WFC) reported $20.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. EPS of $1.52 for the same period compares to $1.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +19.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wells Fargo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net loan charge-offs as a % of average total loans (annualized) : 0.5% versus 0.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.5% versus 0.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Return on assets (ROA) - Financial Ratios : 1.1% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1.1% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $1,754.07 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1,757.48 billion.

: $1,754.07 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1,757.48 billion. Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis : 2.7% versus 2.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2.7% versus 2.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Return on equity (ROE) - Financial Ratios : 11.7% versus 10.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 11.7% versus 10.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Book value per common share : $49.26 compared to the $48.02 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $49.26 compared to the $48.02 average estimate based on six analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $8.38 billion versus $8.84 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $8.38 billion versus $8.84 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net loan charge-offs : $1.11 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.11 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 64% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 65.1%.

: 64% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 65.1%. Total nonaccrual loans : $8.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.67 billion.

: $8.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.67 billion. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans : 1.6% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1.6% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on four analysts. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) - Standardized Approach: 11.3% compared to the 11.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Wells Fargo have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

