Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Webster Financial (WBS) Q3 Earnings

Webster Financial (WBS) reported $732.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. EPS of $1.54 for the same period compares to $1.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $724.91 million, representing a surprise of +1.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 45.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 48%.

: 45.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 48%. Net Interest Margin : 3.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.

: 3.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.4%. Net charge-offs/average loans and leases (annualized) : 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $75.4 billion versus $74.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $75.4 billion versus $74.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans and leases : $543.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $530.45 million.

: $543.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $530.45 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $100.91 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $96.02 million.

: $100.91 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $96.02 million. Net Interest Income : $631.67 million versus $627.87 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $631.67 million versus $627.87 million estimated by five analysts on average. Deposit service fees : $39.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.17 million.

: $39.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.17 million. Loan and lease related fees : $16.4 million versus $18.01 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $16.4 million versus $18.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Wealth and investment services : $7.64 million versus $8.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $7.64 million versus $8.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Non-interest income- Other income : $29.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.87 million.

: $29.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.87 million. Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income: $645.93 million compared to the $635.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Webster Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Webster Financial have returned -13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

