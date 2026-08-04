Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Wayfair (W) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2026, Wayfair (W) reported revenue of $3.52 billion, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was +1.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Orders Delivered : 10.6 million versus 10.18 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: 10.6 million versus 10.18 million estimated by six analysts on average. Average Order Value : $332.00 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $339.60.

: $332.00 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $339.60. Active Customers : 21.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 21.42 million.

: 21.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 21.42 million. LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer : $596.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $599.57.

: $596.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $599.57. LTM Orders Per Customers : $1.89 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.88.

: $1.89 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.88. Geographic Net Revenue- International : $394 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $404.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

: $394 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $404.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Geographic Net Revenue- United States: $3.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

Here is how Wayfair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Wayfair here>>>

Shares of Wayfair have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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