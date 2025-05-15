Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Walmart (WMT) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended April 2025, Walmart (WMT) reported revenue of $165.61 billion, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +7.02%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Walmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International : -0.3% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -0.3% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on six analysts. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact : 6.7% versus 4.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 6.7% versus 4.6% estimated by six analysts on average. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact : 4.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.

: 4.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.9%. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact : 4.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4%.

: 4.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4%. Number of stores - Sam's Club : 600 compared to the 602 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 600 compared to the 602 average estimate based on four analysts. Net square footage - Total : 1,052.78 Msq ft versus 1,053.38 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,052.78 Msq ft versus 1,053.38 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average. Net square footage - Sam's Club : 80.35 Msq ft compared to the 80.55 Msq ft average estimate based on four analysts.

: 80.35 Msq ft compared to the 80.55 Msq ft average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Membership and other income : $1.63 billion compared to the $1.70 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.70 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Net Sales- Walmart U.S. $112.16 billion versus $112.43 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

$112.16 billion versus $112.43 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Revenues- Net Sales : $163.98 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $163.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

: $163.98 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $163.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%. Net Sales- Walmart International : $29.75 billion versus $29.27 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $29.75 billion versus $29.27 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Net Sales- Sam's Club: $22.06 billion versus $22.27 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

Shares of Walmart have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

