Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Vulcan (VMC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2025, Vulcan Materials (VMC) reported revenue of $1.91 billion, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.70, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.6% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13, the EPS surprise was -20.02%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted) : $21.78 versus $22.09 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $21.78 versus $22.09 estimated by four analysts on average. Unit Shipments - Aggregates : 55,100.00 KTon compared to the 55,520.50 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 55,100.00 KTon compared to the 55,520.50 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Unit Shipments - Asphalt mix : 3,000.00 KTon compared to the 3,332.48 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3,000.00 KTon compared to the 3,332.48 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Unit Shipments - Ready-mixed concrete : 1,100.00 KCuYd versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,125.38 KCuYd.

: 1,100.00 KCuYd versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,125.38 KCuYd. Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix : $82.09 compared to the $83.44 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $82.09 compared to the $83.44 average estimate based on three analysts. Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete : $188.38 versus $189.50 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $188.38 versus $189.50 estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Aggregates : $1.52 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

: $1.52 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Net Sales- Concrete : $211.4 million versus $197.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.3% change.

: $211.4 million versus $197.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.3% change. Net Sales- Asphalt : $300.7 million compared to the $317.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.

: $300.7 million compared to the $317.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year. Net Sales- Aggregates intersegment sales : $-119.2 million versus $-118.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

: $-119.2 million versus $-118.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change. Gross profit- Aggregates : $435.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $519.68 million.

: $435.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $519.68 million. Gross Profit- Concrete: $10.1 million versus $19.92 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Here is how Vulcan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Vulcan have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

