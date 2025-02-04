Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Voya (VOYA) Q4 Earnings

Voya Financial (VOYA) reported $174 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 26.3%. EPS of $1.50 for the same period compares to $1.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +33.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $130.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was +111.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Voya performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total AUM and AUA - Wealth Solutions : $612.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $627.13 billion.

: $612.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $627.13 billion. Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Full Service : $208.45 billion compared to the $215 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $208.45 billion compared to the $215 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Recordkeeping : $340.25 billion versus $347.88 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $340.25 billion versus $347.88 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Defined Contribution Investment-only SV : $34.56 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.07 billion.

: $34.56 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.07 billion. Revenues- Fee income : $543 million versus $577.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.

: $543 million versus $577.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $521 million compared to the $486.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.

: $521 million compared to the $486.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year. Revenues- Premiums : $790 million versus $791.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change.

: $790 million versus $791.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Total : $271 million compared to the $242.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year.

: $271 million compared to the $242.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Fee income : $237 million compared to the $235.77 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

: $237 million compared to the $235.77 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Net investment income and net gains (losses) : $6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate - Net investment income and net gains (losses) : $8 million compared to the $5.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.

: $8 million compared to the $5.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate - Total: $8 million compared to the $6.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year.

Shares of Voya have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

