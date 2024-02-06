Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Voya (VOYA) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Voya Financial (VOYA) reported revenue of $236 million, down 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.97, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -22.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $304.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95, the EPS surprise was +1.03%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Voya performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total AUM and AUA - Health Solutions : $1.83 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.83 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Full Service : $185.38 billion compared to the $171.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $185.38 billion compared to the $171.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Recordkeeping : $298.12 billion compared to the $275.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $298.12 billion compared to the $275.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total AUA - Investment Management : $56.04 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $55.57 billion.

: $56.04 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $55.57 billion. Revenues- Fee income : $489 million compared to the $491.44 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.

: $489 million compared to the $491.44 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income : $522 million versus $497.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.

: $522 million versus $497.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change. Revenues- Premiums : $673 million compared to the $684.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.

: $673 million compared to the $684.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Total : $228 million compared to the $238.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $228 million compared to the $238.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Fee income : $222 million compared to the $231.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.

: $222 million compared to the $231.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Net investment income and net gains (losses) : $6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.54 million.

: $6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.54 million. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Wealth Solutions - Total : $686 million versus $699.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

: $686 million versus $699.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Wealth Solutions - Fee income: $248 million versus $241.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.

Shares of Voya have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

