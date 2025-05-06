Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Voya (VOYA) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, Voya Financial (VOYA) reported revenue of $294 million, up 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.15, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241.19 million, representing a surprise of +21.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Voya performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total AUM and AUA - Wealth Solutions : $694.18 billion compared to the $667.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $694.18 billion compared to the $667.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Full Service : $228.60 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $252.60 billion.

: $228.60 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $252.60 billion. Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Recordkeeping : $401.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $351.32 billion.

: $401.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $351.32 billion. Client Assets - Wealth Solutions - Defined Contribution Investment-only SV : $36.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.62 billion.

: $36.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.62 billion. Revenues- Fee income : $570 million versus $598.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.

: $570 million versus $598.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $560 million versus $493.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

: $560 million versus $493.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Revenues- Premiums : $737 million versus $807.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.

: $737 million versus $807.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Total : $243 million versus $245.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $243 million versus $245.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Fee income : $236 million versus $237.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

: $236 million versus $237.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management - Net investment income and net gains (losses) : $6 million compared to the $5.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.3% year over year.

: $6 million compared to the $5.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.3% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate - Net investment income and net gains (losses) : $6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%.

: $6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate - Total: $6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%.

Shares of Voya have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

