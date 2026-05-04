Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Vornado (VNO) Q1 Earnings

Vornado (VNO) reported $459.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.27 million, representing a surprise of +3.57%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Occupancy (At Vornado's share) - New York : 90.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 90.1%.

: 90.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 90.1%. Total Property Square Feet - New York - Vornado's Ownership Interest : 20,760.00 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,907.00 Ksq ft.

: 20,760.00 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,907.00 Ksq ft. Revenue- Total rental revenues : $399.18 million versus $388.31 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.

: $399.18 million versus $388.31 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change. Revenue- Fee and other income : $59.92 million versus $58.91 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

: $59.92 million versus $58.91 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Management and Leasing Fees : $2.72 million compared to the $2.98 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.

: $2.72 million compared to the $2.98 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year. Total revenues- Property rentals- Tenant Expense Reimbursements : $51.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $42.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

: $51.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $42.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Other income : $17.86 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

: $17.86 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%. Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- BMS Cleaning Fees : $39.34 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $39.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

: $39.34 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $39.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Straight-lining of rents : $26.21 million versus $22.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +509.7% change.

: $26.21 million versus $22.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +509.7% change. Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Property rentals : $321.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $322.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

: $321.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $322.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%. Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net : $0.1 million versus $0.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.

: $0.1 million versus $0.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change. Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Other: $78.64 million compared to the $83.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.

Here is how Vornado performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Vornado here>>>

Shares of Vornado have returned +19.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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