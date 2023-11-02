Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Vital Energy (VTLE) Q3 Earnings

Vital Energy (VTLE) reported $435.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. EPS of $5.16 for the same period compares to $5.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401.47 million, representing a surprise of +8.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vital Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales volumes - Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes : 101,746 BOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 97,190.26 BOE/D.

: 101,746 BOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 97,190.26 BOE/D. Sales volumes - Oil equivalents : 9,361 MBOE versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9,009.86 MBOE.

: 9,361 MBOE versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9,009.86 MBOE. Sales volumes - NGL : 2,421 MBBL compared to the 2,362.82 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,421 MBBL compared to the 2,362.82 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts. Sales volumes - Natural gas : 14,593 MMcf versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14,678.04 MMcf.

: 14,593 MMcf versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14,678.04 MMcf. Average sales prices per Bbl - NGL : $15.82 compared to the $14.98 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $15.82 compared to the $14.98 average estimate based on three analysts. Sales volumes - Oil : 4,507 MBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,479.43 MBBL.

: 4,507 MBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,479.43 MBBL. Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil : $83.23 versus $80.72 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $83.23 versus $80.72 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales prices per Mcf - Natural gas : $1.46 versus $1.53 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.46 versus $1.53 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil, with commodity derivatives : $78.62 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.16.

: $78.62 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.16. Average sales prices per Mcf - Natural gas, with commodity derivatives : $1.32 versus $1.57 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.32 versus $1.57 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales prices per Bbl - NGL, with commodity derivatives : $15.82 compared to the $14.91 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $15.82 compared to the $14.91 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Natural gas: $21.23 million compared to the $19.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -71.2% year over year.

Shares of Vital Energy have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

