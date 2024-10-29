Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Visa (V) Q4 Earnings

Visa (V) reported $9.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.7%. EPS of $2.71 for the same period compares to $2.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.58, the EPS surprise was +5.04%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Visa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

End of Period Connections - Total transactions : 61.51 billion versus 61.88 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: 61.51 billion versus 61.88 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total volume : $4,035 billion compared to the $4,069.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $4,035 billion compared to the $4,069.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Payments Volume - Europe : $715 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $706.03 billion.

: $715 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $706.03 billion. Payments volume - Canada : $105 billion versus $107.03 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $105 billion versus $107.03 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Payments volume - U.S.A : $1,650 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1,666.85 billion.

: $1,650 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1,666.85 billion. Payments volume - CEMEA : $202 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $198.67 billion.

: $202 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $198.67 billion. Payments volume - LAC : $230 billion versus $243.09 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $230 billion versus $243.09 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Service revenues : $4.20 billion compared to the $4.14 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.

: $4.20 billion compared to the $4.14 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year. Revenues- Data processing revenues : $4.61 billion compared to the $4.72 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.

: $4.61 billion compared to the $4.72 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year. Revenues- International transaction revenues : $3.47 billion versus $3.50 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.

: $3.47 billion versus $3.50 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change. Revenues- Other revenues : $969 million versus $906.43 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.2% change.

: $969 million versus $906.43 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.2% change. Revenues- Client incentives: -$3.63 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -$3.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Shares of Visa have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

