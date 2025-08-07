Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Victory Capital (VCTR) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) reported revenue of $351.21 million, up 59.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.57, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335.82 million, representing a surprise of +4.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Ending Assets Under Management : $298.56 billion compared to the $298.57 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $298.56 billion compared to the $298.57 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Ending assets under management - Global/Non-U.S. Equity : $25.58 billion compared to the $25.58 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $25.58 billion compared to the $25.58 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Ending assets under management - Solutions : $79.99 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.99 billion.

: $79.99 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.99 billion. Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity : $61.84 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.78 billion.

: $61.84 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.78 billion. Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity : $31.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.49 billion.

: $31.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.49 billion. Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity : $13.14 billion versus $18.35 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $13.14 billion versus $18.35 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments : $2.99 billion versus $2.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.99 billion versus $2.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term : $3.63 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.63 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Net client cash flows : $-804 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-594.7 million.

: $-804 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-594.7 million. Net client cash flows - U.S. Mid Cap Equity : $-748 million compared to the $-211.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $-748 million compared to the $-211.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Investment management fees : $282.31 million compared to the $262.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63% year over year.

: $282.31 million compared to the $262.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63% year over year. Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees: $68.91 million versus $72.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.3% change.

Here is how Victory Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Victory Capital have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

