Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About V.F. (VFC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, V.F. (VFC) reported revenue of $2.17 billion, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0, compared to -$0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +100%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Geographic Revenue- Americas : $1.01 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific : $336.4 million compared to the $326.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.

: $336.4 million compared to the $326.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe : $819.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $874.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

: $819.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $874.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Revenue- Outdoor : $1.34 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $1.34 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Revenue- Active : $588.7 million compared to the $595.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.

: $588.7 million compared to the $595.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year. Revenue- All Other : $237.5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $224.91 million.

: $237.5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $224.91 million. Revenue by Brand- The North Face : $935 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $912.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.

: $935 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $912.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%. Revenue by Brand- Vans : $486.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $481.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $486.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $481.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Revenue by Brand- Timberland : $404.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $396.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

: $404.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $396.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Revenue by Channel- Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) : $955.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $917.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

: $955.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $917.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%. Segment profit (loss)- Active : $-14.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-27.38 million.

: $-14.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-27.38 million. Segment profit (loss)- Outdoor: $175 million compared to the $118.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how V.F. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for V.F. here>>>

Shares of V.F. have returned -22.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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