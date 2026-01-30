Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Verizon (VZ) Q4 Earnings

Verizon Communications (VZ) reported $36.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +2.72%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Consumer - Wireless Retail postpaid accounts : 32.38 million versus 32.45 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 32.38 million versus 32.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Business - Churn rate - Wireless - Retail postpaid : 1.6% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1.6% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Consumer - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones : 551 thousand compared to the 397.5 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 551 thousand compared to the 397.5 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Consumer - Churn rate - Wireless - Retail postpaid phones : 1% versus 0.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1% versus 0.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Operating revenues- Consumer : $28.44 billion compared to the $28.02 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

: $28.44 billion compared to the $28.02 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Operating revenues- Business : $7.37 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

: $7.37 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%. Operating revenues- Consumer- Service : $20.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

: $20.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. Operating revenues- Consumer- Wireless equipment : $7.11 billion versus $6.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.

: $7.11 billion versus $6.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change. Operating revenues- Consumer- Other : $1.08 billion versus $890.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.1% change.

: $1.08 billion versus $890.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.1% change. Operating revenues- Business- Business Markets and Other : $3.57 billion versus $3.5 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

: $3.57 billion versus $3.5 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change. Operating revenues- Business- Enterprise and Public Sector : $3.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

: $3.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%. Operating revenues- Business- Wholesale: $466 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $419.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.

Here is how Verizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Verizon here>>>

Shares of Verizon have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

