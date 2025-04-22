Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Verizon (VZ) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, Verizon Communications (VZ) reported revenue of $33.49 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.33 billion, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Verizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Consumer - Wireless Retail postpaid connections per account : 3 compared to the 3 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3 compared to the 3 average estimate based on four analysts. Business - Churn rate - Wireless - Retail postpaid : 1.5% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1.5% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Consumer - Wireless Retail postpaid ARPA : $146.46 compared to the $143.87 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $146.46 compared to the $143.87 average estimate based on four analysts. Consumer - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones : -356 thousand versus -207.89 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: -356 thousand versus -207.89 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Operating revenues- Business : $7.29 billion versus $7.36 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.

: $7.29 billion versus $7.36 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change. Operating revenues- Consumer : $25.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $25.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

: $25.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $25.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Operating revenues- Business- Business Markets and Other : $3.31 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

: $3.31 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%. Operating revenues- Business- Wholesale : $515 million compared to the $583.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.3% year over year.

: $515 million compared to the $583.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.3% year over year. Operating revenues- Business- Enterprise and Public Sector : $3.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

: $3.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%. Operating revenues- Consumer - Wireless equipment : $4.53 billion compared to the $4.47 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

: $4.53 billion compared to the $4.47 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Operating revenues- Consumer - Service : $20.07 billion compared to the $19.68 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.

: $20.07 billion compared to the $19.68 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year. Wireless service revenue- Consumer: $17.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $16.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Shares of Verizon have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

