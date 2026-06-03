Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Veeva (VEEV) Q1 Earnings

Veeva Systems (VEEV) reported $882.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.3%. EPS of $2.24 for the same period compares to $1.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $857.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13, the EPS surprise was +5.1%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional services and other : 29.5% versus 27.7% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 29.5% versus 27.7% estimated by seven analysts on average. Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services : 86.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 87%.

: 86.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 87%. Revenues- Subscription services : $730.18 million versus $720.28 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.

: $730.18 million versus $720.28 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change. Revenues- Professional services and other : $152.77 million compared to the $137.05 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year.

: $152.77 million compared to the $137.05 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year. Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions : $95.2 million versus $88.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change.

: $95.2 million versus $88.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change. Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions : $392.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $386 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

: $392.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $386 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%. Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions : $337.87 million compared to the $334.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.

: $337.87 million compared to the $334.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year. Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions: $57.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $48.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.6%.

Here is how Veeva performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Veeva here>>>

Shares of Veeva have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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