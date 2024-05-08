Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Valvoline (VVV) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Valvoline (VVV) reported revenue of $388.7 million, up 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $388.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +2.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Valvoline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

System-wide stores - Company-operated stores : 919 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 918.

: 919 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 918. System-wide stores - Franchised stores : 1,009 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,011.

: 1,009 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,011. Total System-wide stores : 1,928 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,929.

: 1,928 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,929. Stores Opened - Franchised : 15 compared to the 16 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 15 compared to the 16 average estimate based on two analysts. Same-store Sales Growth - Company-operated : 7.4% versus 10.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7.4% versus 10.4% estimated by two analysts on average. Same-store Sales Growth - Franchised : 8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10%.

: 8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10%. Stores Opened - Company-operated : 14 compared to the 17 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14 compared to the 17 average estimate based on two analysts. System-wide SSS (Same-store sales) Growth: 7.7% versus 9.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Valvoline have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

