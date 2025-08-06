Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About VALE (VALE) Q2 Earnings

VALE S.A. (VALE) reported $8.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.3%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.87 billion, representing a surprise of -0.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +47.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Volume sold in tons - Pellets : 7,483.00 Kmt compared to the 7,668.75 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7,483.00 Kmt compared to the 7,668.75 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts. Volume sold in tons - Nickel : 41.00 Kmt versus 40.73 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 41.00 Kmt versus 40.73 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Volume sold in tons - Copper : 66.00 Kmt versus 90.99 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 66.00 Kmt versus 90.99 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Average Price - Iron ore fines realized price : $85.10 versus $85.05 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $85.10 versus $85.05 estimated by two analysts on average. Volume sold in tons - ROM : 2,185.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,790.19 Kmt.

: 2,185.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,790.19 Kmt. Volume sold in tons - Fins : 67,678.00 Kmt versus 68,723.15 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 67,678.00 Kmt versus 68,723.15 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Energy Transition Metal : $1.84 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.84 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Energy Transition Metal- Others : $73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.7%.

: $73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.7%. Revenue- Energy Transition Metal- Copper : $793 million versus $995.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.

: $793 million versus $995.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change. Revenue- Iron ore solution- Pellets : $1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28%.

: $1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28%. Revenue- Energy Transition Metal- Nickel : $657 million versus $949.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.

: $657 million versus $949.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change. Revenue- Iron ore solutions- fines: $5.76 billion compared to the $5.81 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.4% year over year.

Here is how VALE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of VALE have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

