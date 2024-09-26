Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Vail Resorts (MTN) Q4 Earnings

Vail Resorts (MTN) reported $265.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of -$4.67 for the same period compares to -$3.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $262.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$4.28, the EPS surprise was -9.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Vail Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Mountain - Total skier visits : 0.7 thousand versus 0.83 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.7 thousand versus 0.83 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR : $46.30 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.85.

: $46.30 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.85. Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR : $175.22 versus $171.61 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $175.22 versus $171.61 estimated by three analysts on average. Mountain - ETP : $69.04 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.06.

: $69.04 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.06. Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue : $89.42 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $85.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

: $89.42 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $85.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue : $175.88 million compared to the $175.03 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.

: $175.88 million compared to the $175.03 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year. Net Revenue- Resort net revenue : $265.30 million versus $257.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.

: $265.30 million versus $257.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change. Net Revenue- Real estate : $0.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.

: $0.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other : $75.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

: $75.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%. Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Managed condominium rooms : $10.50 million versus $14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26% change.

: $10.50 million versus $14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26% change. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental : $24.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

: $24.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%. Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining: $17.96 million compared to the $17.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

Shares of Vail Resorts have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

