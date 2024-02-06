Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About V.F. (VFC) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, V.F. (VFC) reported revenue of $2.96 billion, down 16.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.26 billion, representing a surprise of -9.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -27.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how V.F. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- Americas : $1.59 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.59 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- EMEA : $912.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion.

: $912.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. Geographic Revenue- APAC : $461.60 million compared to the $481.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $461.60 million compared to the $481.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Active : $999.40 million versus $1.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.6% change.

: $999.40 million versus $1.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.6% change. Revenue- Outdoor : $1.74 billion compared to the $1.98 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year.

: $1.74 billion compared to the $1.98 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year. Revenue- Work : $222.31 million compared to the $236.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.3% year over year.

: $222.31 million compared to the $236.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.3% year over year. Revenue by Brand- Dickies : $147.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $164.35 million.

: $147.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $164.35 million. Revenue by Brand- The North Face : $1.19 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue by Brand- Vans : $668.20 million versus $732.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $668.20 million versus $732.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue by Brand- Timberland : $473 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $549.52 million.

: $473 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $549.52 million. Revenue by Channel- Direct-To-Consumer : $1.79 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.79 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue by Channel- Wholesale: $1.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.45 billion.

Shares of V.F. have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

