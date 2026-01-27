Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About UPS (UPS) Q4 Earnings

United Parcel Service (UPS) reported $24.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. EPS of $2.38 for the same period compares to $2.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.01 billion, representing a surprise of +1.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total : $22.06 compared to the $21.23 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $22.06 compared to the $21.23 average estimate based on four analysts. Average daily package volume - International Package - Export : 1.86 million versus 1.91 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1.86 million versus 1.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic : 1.69 million compared to the 1.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1.69 million compared to the 1.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground : $11.65 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.53.

: $11.65 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.53. Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other : $187 million versus $171.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.

: $187 million versus $171.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Ground : $12.47 billion versus $12.19 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.

: $12.47 billion versus $12.19 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change. Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions- Other : $506 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $445.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

: $506 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $445.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%. Revenue- International Package- Export : $3.91 billion compared to the $3.88 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.

: $3.91 billion compared to the $3.88 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package : $16.76 billion versus $16.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

: $16.76 billion versus $16.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change. Revenue- International Package : $5.05 billion compared to the $4.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $5.05 billion compared to the $4.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions : $2.68 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.7%.

: $2.68 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.7%. Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Next Day Air: $2.62 billion compared to the $2.61 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

Here is how UPS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of UPS have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

