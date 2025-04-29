Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Unum (UNM) Q1 Earnings

Unum (UNM) reported $3.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $2.04 for the same period compares to $2.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19, the EPS surprise was -6.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Unum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Benefit Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment : 69.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 69.5%.

: 69.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 69.5%. Benefit Ratio - Colonial Life Segment : 47.7% compared to the 48.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 47.7% compared to the 48.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Supplemental and Voluntary : 22.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 21.9%.

: 22.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 21.9%. Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment : 12.7% versus 12% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 12.7% versus 12% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Other income : $82.30 million versus $75.94 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

: $82.30 million versus $75.94 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Revenue- Net investment income : $513.20 million compared to the $531.60 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.

: $513.20 million compared to the $531.60 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year. Revenue- Premium Income : $2.70 billion versus $2.73 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.

: $2.70 billion versus $2.73 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Segment- Net Investment Income : $148.90 million compared to the $157.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year.

: $148.90 million compared to the $157.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Segment- Other Income : $71.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $61.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

: $71.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $61.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum International Segment- Net Investment Income : $28.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

: $28.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Colonial Life Segment- Net Investment Income : $42.20 million compared to the $41.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

: $42.20 million compared to the $41.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenue- Corporate Segment- Net investment income: $23.90 million versus $13.78 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.8% change.

Shares of Unum have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.