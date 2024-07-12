News & Insights

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Q2 Earnings

July 12, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Unity Bancorp (UNTY) reported $25.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was -1.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Unity Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 4.1% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 47.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 47.2%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $2.03 million versus $1.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $23.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.05 million.
Shares of Unity Bancorp have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

