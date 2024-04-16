Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About UnitedHealth (UNH) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported revenue of $99.8 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.91, compared to $6.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $99.25 billion, representing a surprise of +0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio : 84.3% compared to the 83.8% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 84.3% compared to the 83.8% average estimate based on nine analysts. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Commercial : 29,415 thousand versus 28,526.28 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.

: 29,415 thousand versus 28,526.28 thousand estimated by six analysts on average. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Risk-based : 8,545 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8,304.04 thousand.

: 8,545 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8,304.04 thousand. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Fee-based : 20,870 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 20,188.91 thousand.

: 20,870 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 20,188.91 thousand. Revenues- Investment and other income : $1.01 billion versus $1 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change.

: $1.01 billion versus $1 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change. Revenues- Products : $11.91 billion versus $11.12 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.

: $11.91 billion versus $11.12 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change. Revenues- Services : $8.89 billion compared to the $8.89 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.

: $8.89 billion compared to the $8.89 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year. Revenues- Premiums : $77.99 billion versus $78.44 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

: $77.99 billion versus $78.44 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change. Revenues- Optum Insight : $4.50 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

: $4.50 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%. Revenues- Optum Rx : $30.84 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $29.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

: $30.84 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $29.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Revenues- Optum Health : $26.73 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $26.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.

: $26.73 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $26.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%. Revenues- UnitedHealthcare: $75.36 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $75.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

Shares of UnitedHealth have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

