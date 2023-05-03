Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, United Therapeutics (UTHR) reported revenue of $506.9 million, up 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.86, compared to $5.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $514.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.35, the EPS surprise was +11.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how United Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Unituxin : $49.10 million compared to the $46.54 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year.

: $49.10 million compared to the $46.54 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year. Revenues- Cardiovascular- Adcirca : $7.30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.5%.

: $7.30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.5%. Revenues- Orenitram : $88.20 million compared to the $85.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

: $88.20 million compared to the $85.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. Revenues- Cardiovascular- Remodulin : $121.40 million compared to the $121.60 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

: $121.40 million compared to the $121.60 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Revenues- Cardiovascular- Tyvaso : $238.40 million versus $258.95 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.6% change.

: $238.40 million versus $258.95 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.6% change. Net product sales: $506.90 million compared to the $510.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of United Therapeutics have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

