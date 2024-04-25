Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About United Bankshares (UBSI) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, United Bankshares (UBSI) reported revenue of $255.57 million, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $256.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was -1.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how United Bankshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 3.4% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.4% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 55.3% versus 54.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 55.3% versus 54.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Earning assets-Average balance : $26.09 billion versus $26 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $26.09 billion versus $26 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Income from mortgage banking operations : $5.30 million compared to the $4.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $5.30 million compared to the $4.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total other income : $32.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.29 million.

: $32.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.29 million. Income from bank-owned life insurance : $2.42 million versus $1.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.42 million versus $1.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Fees from deposit services : $8.97 million versus $8.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $8.97 million versus $8.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other service charges, commissions, and fees : $0.86 million compared to the $0.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.86 million compared to the $0.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. Bankcard fees and merchant discounts : $1.87 million compared to the $1.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.87 million compared to the $1.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income (Taxable Equivalent) : $223.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $227.37 million.

: $223.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $227.37 million. Other income: $2.19 million versus $1.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of United Bankshares have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

