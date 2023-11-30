Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ulta (ULTA) Q3 Earnings

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported $2.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $5.07 for the same period compares to $5.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.96, the EPS surprise was +2.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable sales - YoY change : 4.5% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3%.

: 4.5% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3%. Total stores open at end of the quarter : 1,374 versus 1,370 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 1,374 versus 1,370 estimated by nine analysts on average. Total gross square feet at end of the quarter : 14,405.87 Msq ft versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 14,390.59 Msq ft.

: 14,405.87 Msq ft versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 14,390.59 Msq ft. Number of stores opened during the quarter : 12 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 8.

: 12 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 8. Total stores open at beginning of the quarter : 1,362 compared to the 1,362 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,362 compared to the 1,362 average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales by Primary Category - Services : 4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.5%.

: 4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.5%. Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance and bath : 13% versus 12.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13% versus 12.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales by Primary Category - Skincare : 19% versus 24.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 19% versus 24.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare products and styling tools : 19% compared to the 21% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 19% compared to the 21% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales by Primary Category - Accessories and other : 3% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics: 42% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 41.5%.

Shares of Ulta have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.