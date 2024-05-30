Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ulta (ULTA) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended April 2024, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported revenue of $2.73 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.47, compared to $6.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.19, the EPS surprise was +4.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable sales - YoY change : 1.6% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.9%.

: 1.6% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.9%. Total stores open at end of the quarter : 1,395 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,398.

: 1,395 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,398. Total gross square feet at end of the quarter : 14,614.76 Msq ft versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 14,631.3 Msq ft.

: 14,614.76 Msq ft versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 14,631.3 Msq ft. Number of stores opened during the quarter : 12 compared to the 14 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 12 compared to the 14 average estimate based on six analysts. Total stores open at beginning of the quarter : 1,385 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1,381.

: 1,385 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1,381. Net Sales by Primary Category - Services : 4% versus 4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4% versus 4% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance and bath : 10% versus 13.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10% versus 13.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare products and styling tools : 19% compared to the 18.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 19% compared to the 18.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics : 42% compared to the 42% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 42% compared to the 42% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales by Primary Category - Accessories and other: 2% versus 2.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Ulta have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.