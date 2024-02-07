Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Uber (UBER) Q4 Earnings

Uber Technologies (UBER) reported $9.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.75 billion, representing a surprise of +1.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +340.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Bookings - Total : $37.58 billion compared to the $37.07 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: $37.58 billion compared to the $37.07 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. Gross Bookings - Delivery : $17.01 billion compared to the $16.70 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $17.01 billion compared to the $16.70 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. Gross Bookings - Freight : $1.28 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $1.28 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Gross Bookings - Mobility : $19.29 billion compared to the $19.20 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $19.29 billion compared to the $19.20 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. Trips : 2,601 compared to the 2,579 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2,601 compared to the 2,579 average estimate based on six analysts. Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs) : 150 versus 152 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 150 versus 152 estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue Margin - Delivery : 18.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 18.3%.

: 18.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 18.3%. Revenue Margin - Mobility : 28.7% compared to the 28.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 28.7% compared to the 28.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Mobility : $5.54 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%.

: $5.54 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%. Revenue- Freight : $1.28 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year.

: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year. Revenue- Delivery : $3.12 billion versus $3.07 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.

: $3.12 billion versus $3.07 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate G&A and Platform R&D: -$625 million versus -$564.56 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Uber have returned +16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

