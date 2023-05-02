Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Uber (UBER) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Uber Technologies (UBER) reported revenue of $8.82 billion, up 28.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.08, compared to -$3.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.10, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Bookings - Total : $31.41 billion compared to the $31.47 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $31.41 billion compared to the $31.47 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. Gross Bookings - Delivery : $15.03 billion versus $14.97 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $15.03 billion versus $14.97 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Gross Bookings - Mobility : $14.98 billion compared to the $14.99 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $14.98 billion compared to the $14.99 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Gross Bookings - Freight : $1.40 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Take Rate - Delivery (ANR take rate) : 20.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 20.08%.

: 20.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 20.08%. Trips : 2124 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2115.29.

: 2124 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2115.29. Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs) : 130 compared to the 134.56 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 130 compared to the 134.56 average estimate based on five analysts. Take Rate - Mobility : 28.9% compared to the 26.12% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 28.9% compared to the 26.12% average estimate based on five analysts. Mobility Revenue : $4.33 billion compared to the $3.99 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +72% year over year.

: $4.33 billion compared to the $3.99 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +72% year over year. Freight Revenue : $1.40 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.3% year over year.

: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.3% year over year. Delivery Revenue : $3.09 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.1%.

: $3.09 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.1%. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate G&A and Platform R&D: -$564 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$484.71 million.

Shares of Uber have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.