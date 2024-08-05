Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tyson (TSN) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Tyson Foods (TSN) reported revenue of $13.35 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +42.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tyson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales- Beef : $5.24 billion versus $4.76 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $5.24 billion versus $4.76 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Sales- Pork : $1.46 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.

: $1.46 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change. Intersegment Sales : -$440 million versus -$361.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change.

: -$440 million versus -$361.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change. Sales- Prepared Foods : $2.43 billion compared to the $2.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $2.43 billion compared to the $2.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Sales- International/Other : $582 million compared to the $672.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.

: $582 million compared to the $672.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year. Sales- Chicken : $4.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

: $4.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Beef : -$69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$68.94 million.

: -$69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$68.94 million. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Pork : $22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.17 million.

: $22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.17 million. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- International/Other : $28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.44 million.

: $28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.44 million. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods : $203 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $207.96 million.

: $203 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $207.96 million. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Chicken : $307 million versus $230.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Tyson have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

