Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tri Pointe (TPH) Q3 Earnings

Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) reported $817.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 26.6%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $792.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +39.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

New homes delivered : 1,217 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,054.

: 1,217 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,054. Net new home orders : 995 versus 1,141 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 995 versus 1,141 estimated by two analysts on average. Selling communities at end of period : 155 compared to the 154 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 155 compared to the 154 average estimate based on two analysts. Average sales price in backlog : $781.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $763.51.

: $781.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $763.51. Average sales price of homes delivered : $672.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $680.12.

: $672.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $680.12. Backlog (estimated dollar value) : $1.01 billion versus $1.23 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.01 billion versus $1.23 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Backlog (homes) : 1,298 compared to the 1,607 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,298 compared to the 1,607 average estimate based on two analysts. Total revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales revenue : $817.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $792.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.6%.

: $817.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $792.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.6%. Total revenues- Financial Service : $17.86 million versus $21.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.

: $17.86 million versus $21.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change. Total revenues- Homebuilding : $836.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $831.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.7%.

: $836.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $831.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.7%. Income before income taxes- Financial services: $4.13 million compared to the $6.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Tri Pointe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Tri Pointe have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

