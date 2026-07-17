Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Travelers (TRV) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2026, Travelers (TRV) reported revenue of $12.09 billion, down 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.04, compared to $6.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.31, the EPS surprise was +89.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Combined Ratio - Consolidated : 83.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 96.1%.

: 83.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 96.1%. Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated : 29% versus 28.8% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 29% versus 28.8% estimated by eight analysts on average. Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated : 54.6% versus 67.2% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 54.6% versus 67.2% estimated by eight analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Bond & Specialty Insurance : 82.8% compared to the 86.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 82.8% compared to the 86.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Total Revenues- Net investment income : $1.07 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.

: $1.07 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change. Total Revenues- Fee income : $126 million versus $124.57 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

: $126 million versus $124.57 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Total Revenues- Premiums : $10.75 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $10.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

: $10.75 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $10.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Total Revenues- Other Revenues : $144 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $130.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.

: $144 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $130.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%. Revenues- Premiums- Business Insurance : $5.55 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

: $5.55 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%. Revenues- Premiums- Personal Insurance : $4.15 billion compared to the $4.18 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.

: $4.15 billion compared to the $4.18 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year. Revenues- Premiums- Bond & Specialty Insurance : $1.06 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

: $1.06 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Revenues- Other revenues- Personal Insurance: $25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $27.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

Here is how Travelers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Travelers here>>>

Shares of Travelers have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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