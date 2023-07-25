Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About TransUnion (TRU) Q2 Earnings

TransUnion (TRU) reported $968 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $958.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +3.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TransUnion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- U.S. Markets : $642.10 million versus $637.73 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

: $642.10 million versus $637.73 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Revenue- International : $201.90 million compared to the $195.86 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $201.90 million compared to the $195.86 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Revenue- Consumer Interactive : $144 million compared to the $141.99 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.

: $144 million compared to the $141.99 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year. Revenue- Total intersegment eliminations : -$20 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -$19.99 million.

: -$20 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -$19.99 million. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada : $35 million versus $33.41 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $35 million versus $33.41 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Revenue- Total gross revenue : $988 million compared to the $977.28 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $988 million compared to the $977.28 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific : $22.50 million versus $21.59 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.4% change.

: $22.50 million versus $21.59 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.4% change. Revenue- U.S. Markets- Financial Services : $331.90 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $332.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

: $331.90 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $332.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Revenue- U.S. Markets- Emerging Verticals : $310.20 million versus $306.58 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

: $310.20 million versus $306.58 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America : $29.90 million versus $31.02 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

: $29.90 million versus $31.02 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK : $49 million compared to the $47.38 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

: $49 million compared to the $47.38 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa: $14.50 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $15.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.

Shares of TransUnion have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.