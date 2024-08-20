Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Toll Brothers (TOL) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2024, Toll Brothers (TOL) reported revenue of $2.73 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.60, compared to $3.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.28, the EPS surprise was +9.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Toll Brothers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Closed/Delivered - Units : 2,814 compared to the 2,811 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,814 compared to the 2,811 average estimate based on four analysts. Backlog - Units : 6,769 versus 7,125 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6,769 versus 7,125 estimated by four analysts on average. Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit) : $968.20 compared to the $955.56 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $968.20 compared to the $955.56 average estimate based on four analysts. Net contracts - Units : 2,490 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,843.

: 2,490 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,843. Average Backlog Price : $1,044 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,016.42.

: $1,044 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,016.42. Backlog - Value : $7.07 billion versus $7.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $7.07 billion versus $7.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Number of Selling Communities : 404 compared to the 400 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 404 compared to the 400 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Home Sales : $2.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $2.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Revenues- Land sales : $3.47 million compared to the $22.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -73.4% year over year.

: $3.47 million compared to the $22.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -73.4% year over year. Revenues- Home Building : $2.72 billion versus $2.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

: $2.72 billion versus $2.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change. Gross Margin- Home sales : $747.31 million versus $705.83 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Toll Brothers have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.