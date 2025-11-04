Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Toast (TOST) Q3 Earnings

Toast (TOST) reported $1.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.1%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.6% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +4.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gross Payment Volume (GPV) : $51.50 billion compared to the $50.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $51.50 billion compared to the $50.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Subscription Annualized Recurring Run-Rate : $1 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Locations : 156,000 compared to the 155,431 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 156,000 compared to the 155,431 average estimate based on three analysts. Payments Annualized Recurring Run-Rate : $1.01 billion compared to the $988.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $988.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Annualized Recurring Run-Rate (ARR) : $2.02 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 billion.

: $2.02 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. Revenue- Financial technology solutions : $1.35 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.1% change.

: $1.35 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.1% change. Revenue- Subscription services : $244 million versus $237.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.1% change.

: $244 million versus $237.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.1% change. Revenue- Hardware and professional services: $44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $46.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.

Shares of Toast have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

