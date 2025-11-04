Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Thomson Reuters (TRI) reported revenue of $1.78 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Legal Professionals : $728 million versus $726.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

: $728 million versus $726.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals : $251 million compared to the $254.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.

: $251 million compared to the $254.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year. Revenues- Global Print : $124 million versus $121.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.

: $124 million versus $121.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change. Revenues- Eliminations : $-6 million compared to the $-2.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $-6 million compared to the $-2.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenues- Reuters News : $207 million versus $204.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

: $207 million versus $204.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Revenues- Corporates : $478 million compared to the $468.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $478 million compared to the $468.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals : $354 million versus $345.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $354 million versus $345.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates : $174 million compared to the $171.9 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $174 million compared to the $171.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate costs : $-22 million compared to the $-30.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $-22 million compared to the $-30.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News : $42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.67 million.

: $42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.67 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print : $46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.51 million.

: $46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.51 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals: $78 million compared to the $70.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Thomson Reuters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

