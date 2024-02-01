Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About The Hartford (HIG) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, The Hartford (HIG) reported revenue of $4.31 billion, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.06, compared to $2.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39, the EPS surprise was +28.03%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Hartford performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Commercial line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio : 54.2% compared to the 57.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 54.2% compared to the 57.9% average estimate based on seven analysts. Commercial line - Expense ratio : 30.2% versus 31.2% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 30.2% versus 31.2% estimated by seven analysts on average. Personal line - Expense ratio : 24.6% versus 25.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 24.6% versus 25.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. Personal line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio : 76.6% versus 78.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 76.6% versus 78.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Property & Casualty- Earned Premium : $3.84 billion versus $3.82 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -71.6% change.

: $3.84 billion versus $3.82 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -71.6% change. Earned Premium- Commercial Line : $3.04 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

: $3.04 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%. Earned Premium- Personal Lines : $804 million compared to the $786.53 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.

: $804 million compared to the $786.53 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year. Revenue- Net investment income- Group benefits : $125 million versus $129.96 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.8% change.

: $125 million versus $129.96 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.8% change. Revenue- Fee income- Group benefits : $56 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $52.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

: $56 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $52.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Revenue- Earned premiums- Group benefits : $1.59 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year. Fee income- Commercial Line : $10 million compared to the $10.32 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $10 million compared to the $10.32 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Fee income- Personal Lines: $8 million versus $7.75 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

Shares of The Hartford have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

