Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, Texas Instruments (TXN) reported revenue of $4.07 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.28, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 billion, representing a surprise of +4.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Texas Instruments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Analog : $3.21 billion compared to the $3.08 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.

: $3.21 billion compared to the $3.08 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year. Revenue- Other : $212 million compared to the $213.26 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.5% year over year.

: $212 million compared to the $213.26 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.5% year over year. Revenue- Embedded Processing : $647 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $608.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

: $647 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $608.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%. Operating Profit- Analog : $1.21 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.21 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Profit- Other : $78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$56.92 million.

: $78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$56.92 million. Operating Profit- Embedded Processing: $40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $90.08 million.

Shares of Texas Instruments have returned -20.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.