Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Texas Capital (TCBI) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Texas Capital (TCBI) reported revenue of $278 million, up 20% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $269.61 million, representing a surprise of +3.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Texas Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 65.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 67.47%.

: 65.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 67.47%. Net interest margin : 3.29% versus 3.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 3.29% versus 3.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months : 0.23% compared to the 0.26% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.23% compared to the 0.26% average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $27.95 billion compared to the $28.66 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $27.95 billion compared to the $28.66 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total non-performing assets : $81.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.68 million.

: $81.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.68 million. Non-accrual loans held for investment : $81.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.68 million.

: $81.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.68 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $46.01 million compared to the $35.52 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $46.01 million compared to the $35.52 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Net Interest Income : $231.99 million compared to the $234.11 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $231.99 million compared to the $234.11 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $232.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $232.46 million.

: $232.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $232.46 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $5.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.19 million.

: $5.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.19 million. Other Non-Interest Income : $7.23 million versus $6.33 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $7.23 million versus $6.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Brokered loan fees: $2.42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.28 million.

Shares of Texas Capital have returned +17.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

