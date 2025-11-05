Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) reported revenue of $4.48 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35 billion, representing a surprise of +3%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

Geographic Revenue- Europe : $1.24 billion compared to the $1.3 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.3 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year. Geographic Revenue- United States : $2.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

: $2.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%. Geographic Revenue- International Markets : $557 million versus $592.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.

: $557 million versus $592.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products : $52 million versus $59.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.3% change.

: $52 million versus $59.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.3% change. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products : $421 million versus $460.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change.

: $421 million versus $460.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change. Geographic Revenue- International markets- AJOVY : $30 million compared to the $28.2 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25% year over year.

: $30 million compared to the $28.2 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25% year over year. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Other : $82 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $83.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%.

: $82 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $83.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%. Geographic Revenue- Europe- Other : $91 million versus $102.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.6% change.

: $91 million versus $102.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.6% change. Geographic Revenue- United States- Other : $101 million versus $105.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.2% change.

: $101 million versus $105.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.2% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE : $44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17%.

: $44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17%. Revenue- COPAXONE- Total : $114 million versus $92.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.6% change.

: $114 million versus $92.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.6% change. Revenue- API sales to third parties: $125 million versus $131.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.

Here is how Teva Pharmaceutical Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

