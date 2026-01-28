Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2025, Tesla (TSLA) reported revenue of $24.9 billion, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +8.7%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total vehicle deliveries : 418,227 compared to the 439,293 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 418,227 compared to the 439,293 average estimate based on seven analysts. Model 3/Y deliveries : 406,585 compared to the 413,581 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 406,585 compared to the 413,581 average estimate based on six analysts. Other models deliveries : 11,642 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 12,202.

: 11,642 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 12,202. Total Leased Units : 10,996 versus 16,510 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10,996 versus 16,510 estimated by two analysts on average. Storage deployed : 14,200.00 MWh versus 13,379.77 MWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 14,200.00 MWh versus 13,379.77 MWh estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Energy generation and storage : $3.84 billion versus $3.66 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.4% change.

: $3.84 billion versus $3.66 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.4% change. Revenues- Services and other : $3.37 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.

: $3.37 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%. Revenues- Automotive sales : $16.75 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $17.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.

: $16.75 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $17.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%. Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits : $542 million compared to the $397.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.7% year over year.

: $542 million compared to the $397.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.7% year over year. Total Automotive Revenue : $17.69 billion versus $17.6 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.

: $17.69 billion versus $17.6 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change. Revenues- Automotive leasing : $401 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $386.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%.

: $401 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $386.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%. Gross profit- Total Automotive: $3.61 billion compared to the $2.93 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

Here is how Tesla performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Tesla here>>>

Shares of Tesla have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.