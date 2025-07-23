Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tesla (TSLA) Q2 Earnings

Tesla (TSLA) reported $22.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.8%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +2.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total vehicle deliveries : 384,122 versus 386,031 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 384,122 versus 386,031 estimated by eight analysts on average. Other models deliveries : 10,394 compared to the 15,168 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 10,394 compared to the 15,168 average estimate based on seven analysts. Model 3/Y deliveries : 373,728 compared to the 371,135 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 373,728 compared to the 371,135 average estimate based on seven analysts. Storage deployed : 9,600.00 MWh compared to the 10,655.17 MWh average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9,600.00 MWh compared to the 10,655.17 MWh average estimate based on two analysts. Total Leased Units : 6,670 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12,989.

: 6,670 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12,989. Revenues- Automotive sales : $15.79 billion versus $16.48 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change.

: $15.79 billion versus $16.48 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change. Revenues- Energy generation and storage : $2.79 billion compared to the $3.29 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.

: $2.79 billion compared to the $3.29 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year. Revenues- Services and other : $3.05 billion versus $2.93 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.

: $3.05 billion versus $2.93 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change. Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits : $439 million versus $588.49 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50.7% change.

: $439 million versus $588.49 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50.7% change. Revenues- Automotive leasing : $435 million versus $438.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.

: $435 million versus $438.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change. Total Automotive Revenue : $16.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%.

: $16.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%. Gross profit- Total Automotive: $2.87 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.64 billion.

Here is how Tesla performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Tesla have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

