Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Teladoc (TDOC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Teladoc (TDOC) reported revenue of $640.49 million, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.28, compared to -$0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $639.5 million, representing a surprise of +0.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teladoc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. Integrated Care Members : 93.8 million versus 94.17 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 93.8 million versus 94.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Average Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member : $1.39 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.38.

: $1.39 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.38. BetterHelp Paying Users : 0.4 million versus 0.39 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.4 million versus 0.39 million estimated by five analysts on average. Chronic Care Program Enrollment : 1.2 million versus 1.19 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1.2 million versus 1.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp : $249.82 million versus $246.59 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.

: $249.82 million versus $246.59 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change. Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care : $390.67 million compared to the $389.73 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $390.67 million compared to the $389.73 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services : $244.35 million versus $240.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change.

: $244.35 million versus $240.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services : $5.47 million versus $6.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.

: $5.47 million versus $6.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change. Revenue by Type- Access fees : $543.12 million versus $543.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.

: $543.12 million versus $543.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change. Revenue by Type- Other : $97.37 million compared to the $83.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.

: $97.37 million compared to the $83.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp : $21.67 million compared to the $29 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $21.67 million compared to the $29 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $53.16 million versus $51.62 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Teladoc have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.