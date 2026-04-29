Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Teladoc (TDOC) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, Teladoc (TDOC) reported revenue of $613.85 million, down 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.36, compared to -$0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $612.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.32, the EPS surprise was -13.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

U.S. Integrated Care Members : 101.2 million versus 99.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 101.2 million versus 99.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Average Monthly Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member : $1.30 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.31.

: $1.30 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.31. BetterHelp Paying Users : 0.36 million compared to the 0.37 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.36 million compared to the 0.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. Chronic Care Program Enrollment : 1.2 million compared to the 1.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.2 million compared to the 1.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Segment- Integrated Care : $395.45 million versus $391.8 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

: $395.45 million versus $391.8 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp : $218.4 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $217.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%.

: $218.4 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $217.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%. Revenue by Type- Other : $129.19 million compared to the $106.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.7% year over year.

: $129.19 million compared to the $106.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.7% year over year. Revenue by Type- Access fees : $484.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $506.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

: $484.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $506.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%. Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp : $1.89 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.88 million.

: $1.89 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.88 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Integrated Care: $56.28 million versus $52.28 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Teladoc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Teladoc here>>>

Shares of Teladoc have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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