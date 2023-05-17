Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Target (TGT) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended April 2023, Target (TGT) reported revenue of $25.32 billion, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.05, compared to $2.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was +17.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Target performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 0% versus 0.28% estimated by 11 analysts on average.

: 0% versus 0.28% estimated by 11 analysts on average. Number of stores - Total : 1954 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1953.2.

: 1954 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1953.2. Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change : -3.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.43%.

: -3.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.43%. Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft : 48.99 Msq ft versus 49.04 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 48.99 Msq ft versus 49.04 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 191.54 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 191.72 Msq ft.

: 191.54 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 191.72 Msq ft. Retail Square Feet - Total : 244.99 Msq ft versus 245.22 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 244.99 Msq ft versus 245.22 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Stores Originated Comparable Sales Change : 0.7% versus -0.77% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.7% versus -0.77% estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft : 150 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 150.33.

: 150 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 150.33. Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 1530 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1528.33.

: 1530 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1528.33. Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft : 274 compared to the 274.33 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 274 compared to the 274.33 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Revenue- Sales : $24.95 billion versus $25.03 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

: $24.95 billion versus $25.03 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Total Revenue- Other revenue: $374 million compared to the $368.67 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.

Shares of Target have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.