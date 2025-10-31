Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About T. Rowe (TROW) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, T. Rowe Price (TROW) reported revenue of $1.89 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.81, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion, representing a surprise of +2.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.2%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Assets Under Management (EOP) - Equity : $885.40 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $871.85 billion.

: $885.40 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $871.85 billion. Assets Under Management (EOP) - Multi-asset : $617.70 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $603.83 billion.

: $617.70 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $603.83 billion. Assets Under Management (EOP) - Fixed income, including money market : $208.10 billion versus $205.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $208.10 billion versus $205.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Total : $1,767.20 billion versus $1,736.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1,767.20 billion versus $1,736.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net revenues- Capital allocation-based income : $42 million versus $6.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +813% change.

: $42 million versus $6.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +813% change. Net revenues- Investment advisory fees : $1.7 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.

: $1.7 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Net revenues- Administrative, distribution and servicing fees : $146.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $152.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $146.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $152.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Net revenues- Performance-based advisory fees : $6.4 million compared to the $8.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $6.4 million compared to the $8.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Fixed income, including money market : $110.1 million compared to the $107.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.

: $110.1 million compared to the $107.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year. Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Multi-asset : $492.1 million compared to the $482.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.

: $492.1 million compared to the $482.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year. Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Alternatives : $84.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $83.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

: $84.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $83.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Equity: $1.01 billion compared to the $993.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

Here is how T. Rowe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of T. Rowe have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

