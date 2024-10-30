Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Summit Materials (SUM) Q3 Earnings

Summit Materials (SUM) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 49.9%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Summit Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Volume - Aggregates : 15,368 Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14,468.06 Ton.

: 15,368 Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14,468.06 Ton. Pricing - Cement : $155.76 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $157.48.

: $155.76 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $157.48. Pricing - Aggregates : $15.34 compared to the $15.40 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $15.34 compared to the $15.40 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Volume - Cement : 2,261 Ton compared to the 2,412.05 Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,261 Ton compared to the 2,412.05 Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenue by Line of Business- Materials- Cement : $304.95 million versus $346.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +164.9% change.

: $304.95 million versus $346.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +164.9% change. Net Revenue by Line of Business- Materials- Aggregates : $192.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $180.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.

: $192.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $180.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Net Revenue by Line of Business- Service : $98.20 million compared to the $102.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.

: $98.20 million compared to the $102.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year. Net Revenues by product- Ready-mixed concrete : $375.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $401.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +76.3%.

: $375.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $401.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +76.3%. Net Revenues by product- Asphalt : $115.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.

: $115.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%. Net Revenue- Delivery and subcontract revenue : $59.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

: $59.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%. Net Revenue by Line of Business- Products : $516.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $574.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.9%.

: $516.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $574.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.9%. Net Revenue by Line of Business- Materials and Products: $1.01 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +57.9% change.

Shares of Summit Materials have returned +21.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

