Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q4 Earnings

Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported $4.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.3%. EPS of $2.61 for the same period compares to $4.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.63, the EPS surprise was -0.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Steel Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shipments in Tons - Steel Fabrication Segment : 150 KTon versus 155.14 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 150 KTon versus 155.14 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Average External Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel : 1,090 $/ton compared to the 1,016.29 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,090 $/ton compared to the 1,016.29 $/ton average estimate based on four analysts. Average Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel Fabrication : 3,501 $/ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,825.84 $/ton.

: 3,501 $/ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,825.84 $/ton. Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll shipments - Steel Processing Divisions : 423.69 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 417.48 KTon.

: 423.69 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 417.48 KTon. Shipments in Tons - Long Product shipments - Structural and Rail Division : 407.18 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 426.27 KTon.

: 407.18 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 426.27 KTon. Shipments in Tons - Long Product shipments - Engineered Bar Products Division : 186.39 KTon versus 200.12 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 186.39 KTon versus 200.12 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Shipments in Tons - Long Product shipments - Roanoke Bar Division : 117.24 KTon versus 133.62 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 117.24 KTon versus 133.62 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Shipments in Tons - Long Product shipments - Steel of West Virginia : 87.54 KTon versus 91.96 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 87.54 KTon versus 91.96 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. External Net Sales- Steel : $2.92 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.

: $2.92 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year. External net sales- Steel Fabrication : $520.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $592.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.2%.

: $520.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $592.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.2%. External net sales- Metals Recycling : $488.07 million compared to the $494.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.

: $488.07 million compared to the $494.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year. External net sales- All Other: $309.46 million compared to the $301.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.

Shares of Steel Dynamics have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.